

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing almost 25 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,145-point plateau, and the market is looking at additional support on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is a holding pattern ahead of the results of the U.S. presidential election. A win for Hillary Clinton is likely to spur markets, while a Donald Trump win may weigh on investors. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian markets figure to open flat to slightly higher.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and properties were tempered by weakness from the coal miners and telecoms.



For the day, the index advanced 14.56 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 3,147.89 after trading between 3,134.95 and 3,156.88. The Shenzhen Composite Index collected 13.63 points or 0.66 percent to end at 2,080.44.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.63 percent, while Bank of China added 0.60 percent, China Life gained 0.54 percent, Vanke picked up 0.25 percent, China Shenhua tumbled 2.97 percent, Zijin Mining climbed 0.60 percent and China Unicom skidded 1.48 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks turned higher on Tuesday after moving moderately lower early in the session. With the turnaround, the major averages added to the substantial gains posted in the previous session.



The Dow rose 72.83 points or 0.4 percent to 18,332.43, while the NASDAQ advanced 27.32 points or 0.5 percent to 5,193.49 and the S&P added 8.01 points or 0.4 percent to 2,139.53.



The rebound reflected optimism about the outcome of the presidential election as voters head to the polls on Election Day. Many analysts have suggested that a victory for Clinton will be a near-term positive for the stock markets.



Oil prices also were waiting on the results as crude oil futures were flat as the dollar held its gains versus major rivals. Dec. WTI oil gained 9 cents or 0.2 percent to settle at $44.98/bbl.



Closer to home, China will release October figures for consumer and producer prices this morning. Consumer prices are expected to climb 2.1 percent on year, up from 1.9 percent in September. Producer prices are called higher by 0.9 percent, up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.



