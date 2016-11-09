

Reception Parameters



Satellite APSTAR-7 @ 76.5E

Frequency Band C-band

Downlink Frequency 4155.5 MHz

Downlink Polarization Horizontal

Symbol rate 7.2 Msps

Modulation DVB-S2, 8PSK, FEC=2/3

Roll-off 25%

Video Format MPEG-4, HDTV



MACAU, Nov 9, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - TVB officially launches on APT Satellite (APSTAR), a major breakthrough jointly announced in a ceremony held at the Great China Content Showroom during CASBAA Convention 2016 (Nov 8). The new pack includes TVB8 and TVB Xing He, which are tailored for Asia, the Middle East, Australia and Central Asia audiences."TVB is the most influential TV content provider in overseas Chinese communities. We have established a worldwide distribution network through cable, satellite and OTT technologies. The cooperation with APT Satellite will expand the coverage of our content to the new areas," said Mr. Sherman Lee, Controller of TVBI."We are excited of the cooperation with TVBI, it greatly broadened the variety of our satellite's TV neighborhood. And we are especially proud of being given the opportunity to team up with TVBI, showcasing the theme of Great China Content Showroom here. APT Satellite is always standing with our customers, brings more value to them," said Huang Baozhong, Senior Vice President of APT Satellite.The new TVB package is available throughout Asia Pacific, South Asia, and Middle East on APSTAR-7 satellite at 76.5E.About TVBI Established in 1976, TVBI Company Limited ("TVBI") is the worldwide operating arm of Television Broadcasts Limited ("TVB"; HK:511), which enjoys exclusive rights to distribute TVB programmes to more than 40 countries and 100 cities, reaching over 300 million households. TVB's business has reached the Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and so on, offering high-quality TV entertainment to global TV viewers. TVBI enjoys exclusive rights to distribute TVB programmes, many of which are dubbed into different languages for global TV viewers. TVBI's business scope covers telecast and programme licensing, overseas pay TV business, channel licensing, video licensing, cross-media business, and international advertising sales. TVB also established TVBC, the joint venture in the Mainland China. One of our latest achievements, the electronic shopping mall named TVB Anywhere, which looks set to change the way people around the world watching TVB dramas and other programmes, is launched in this September. Viewers worldwide can access TVB Anywhere which will offer them more than the usual OTT or video streaming service. It carries the popular TVB Jade, News and other thematic channels including Asian Action, Entertainment News, TVB Live Shows and TVB Radio as well as voluminous video-on-demand programmes which can be viewed on our prescribed set-top box or mobile app. With our footprints all over the world, TVB has been spearheading dynamic developments in the TV industry and building its brand around the globe. TVBI will continue offering high-quality services and lead the industry! To learn more, please visit http://b.tvb.com/tvbi/. About APT Satellite Based in Hong Kong, APT Satellite Company Ltd ("APT Satellite" or "APSTAR") is a leading satellite operator in the Asia Pacific region, operating a fleet of five satellites: the APSTAR-5, APSTAR-6, APSTAR-7, APSTAR-7B and APSTAR-9. APSTAR-5C and APSTAR-6C are currently under construction, they will replace APSTAR-5 and APSTAR-6 respectively in 2018. The footprints of the fleet cover Asia, Middle East, Oceania, and most part of Europe and Africa, extending services to over 75% of the world's population. Currently distributing 600+ TV channels around the world including HBO, Disney, Sony Pictures, NBCU, RTL-CBS, EBU, GMA, TVBI, TVn, Celestial Tiger etc, APT Satellite is also supplying transponder capacity to a variety of DTH platforms, as well as to media networks for video contributions across the world. APT Satellite is one of the fastest growing satellite operators in the world. We continue expanding and enhancing the scope of services and capabilities of the APSTAR Satellite Fleet to ensure we are able to meet the customer's ever-growing demand and keep up with the evolution of technology. APT Satellite Company Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of APT Satellite Holdings Ltd, a listed company on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HK:1045). For more information, please visit www.apstar.com.