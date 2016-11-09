

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Wednesday in choppy trades, tracking the positive cues from Wall Street and following news that polling closed in a handful of U.S. states in the closely-watched presidential election.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 51.78 points or 0.30 percent to 17,223.16, off a high of 17,427.71 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is losing 0.3 percent and Toshiba is down 0.8 percent, while Panasonic is edging up 0.05 percent and Canon is adding 0.3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.5 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Fast Retailing is adding 0.6 percent, while SoftBank is losing more than 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.8 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent, while JX Holdings is down 0.6 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Comsys Holdings is rising more than 6 percent, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings is gaining almost 5 percent and Furikawa is higher by more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is losing 5 percent, while Nikon Corp. is lower by more than 4 percent after the company said it plans to cut about 1,000 jobs in a restructuring move.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.821 trillion yen in September, up 25.4 percent on year. That was shy of expectations for 2.020 trillion yen and down from 2.000 trillion yen in August.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in October, coming in at 504.185 trillion yen. That follows the 2.2 percent gain in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the 105 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday after seeing early weakness, partly reflecting optimism about the outcome of the presidential election as voters head to the polls on Election Day.



The Dow rose 72.83 points or 0.4 percent to 18,332.43, the Nasdaq advanced 27.32 points or 0.5 percent to 5,193.49 and the S&P 500 climbed 8.01 points or 0.4 percent to 2,139.53.



The European markets ended Tuesday's session slightly higher. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.24 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 0.35 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.53 percent.



Crude oil futures were flat on Election Day as the dollar held its gains versus major rivals. December WTI oil gained 9 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at $44.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



