

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) reported that its Group result for the-quarter declined to 58.0 million euros from 61.9 million euros last year. The earnings per share at 0.47 euros was slightly below that of the previous year's value of 0.48 euros.



EBITDA improves significantly in the third quarter 2016 by 21.4 per cent to 118.2 million euros from the previous year's 97.3 million euros.



Quarterly Group revenue rose 9.8 per cent to 867.2 million euros from the previous year's 790.1 million euros.



Customer ownership rises by 263 thousand to 9.47 million by September 30, 2016.



The outlook for financial 2016 is confirmed. Accordingly, the company continues to aim for moderately rising Group revenue, an EBITDA of slightly over 400 million euros and a free cash flow of approximately 300 million euros. The current outlook does not even include the expected EBITDA contribution or the dividends flowing to the Group from the equity interest in the Sunrise Communications Group AG. The targets given for the growth of the performance indicators Postpaid-ARPU and Customer Ownership in financial 2016 remain unchanged: The company expects a further stabilisation of the Postpaid-ARPUs at the 2015 level and a slightly rising customer number in Customer Ownership compared to financial 2015.



Regarding dividend policies the Management plans to continue distributing between 50 and 75 per cent of the annually achieved free cash flow to its shareholders. In support of the sustainability of the business model the company intends to recommend to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting in 2017 again a dividend in the amount of 1.60 euros per no par-value share eligible for a dividend for financial year 2016.



