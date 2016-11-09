

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Group (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) named Kiran Rao as deputy to John Leahy, positioning him as the most likely successor to the European planemaker's longtime sales chief, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report indicated that the elevation of Rao, Airbus's 52-year-old executive vice president for strategy and future programs, has been disclosed to top management. A public announcement will come within the next month,



