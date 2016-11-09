

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Wednesday, with some of the markets erasing early gains, as investors shifted into safe-haven assets amid news that the outcome of the U.S. presidential election looked much tighter than expected.



The race between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican rival Donald Trump has been among the most the divisive in history and the outcome could have a significant impact on U.S. economic policy. A win for Clinton is likely to spur markets, while a Trump win may weigh on investors.



The Australian market has drifted lower, after earlier advancing for a third straight day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 82.30 points or 1.57 percent to 5,175.50, after rising to a high of 5,314.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 88.60 points or 1.66 percent to 5,253.60.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is adding more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is up 0.6 percent and Fortescue Metals is higher by 0.5 percent afer iron ore prices extended gains overnight.



Meanwhile, gold miner Newcrest Mining is down almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is losing more than 3 percent after gold prices slid overnight.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is down almost 1 percent and Santos is losing more than 2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.2 percent as crude oil prices were flat overnight.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 1.2 percent to 2.2 percent.



Commonwealth Bank said it has withdrawn a resolution that was to be put to shareholders on Wednesday regarding the granting of reward rights to chief executive Ian Narev.



Seven West Media's shares are losing more than 2 percent after the company said its full-year earnings will be lower by up to 20 percent from the prior year due to a soft advertising market and costs associated with the Olympic Games.



Webjet's shares are rising more than 11 percent after the online travel group said it was selling its Asia-focused bookings business Zuji for A$56 million and also raised its full-year earnings outlook.



Ardent Leisure said it will permanently decommission the Thunder River Rapids ride that killed four people at the Dreamworld theme park last month. The company's shares are adding 0.5 percent.



Aristocrat Leisure chief executive Jamie Odell will step down in February next year after leading the group's expansion, and will be succeeded by product boss Trevor Croker. The poker machine company's shares are declining more than 5 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed that consumer confidence in New Zealand ebbed in November, although it remained positive. The bank's sentiment index slipped 1.1 percent to a score of 101.1, although it managed to avoid falling beneath 100 and going negative.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar rallied against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday on market expectations of Hillary Clinton winning the U.S. presidential election. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7753, up from US$0.7704 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is sharply lower in choppy trades, erasing early gains, amid news that polling has closed in a handful of U.S. states in the closely-watched presidential election.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 16,788.90, down 382.48 points or 2.23 percent, after rising to a high of 17427.71 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is losing 0.3 percent and Toshiba is down 0.8 percent, while Panasonic is edging up 0.05 percent and Canon is adding 0.3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.5 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Fast Retailing is adding 0.6 percent, while SoftBank is losing more than 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.8 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent, while JX Holdings is down 0.6 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Comsys Holdings is rising more than 6 percent, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings is gaining almost 5 percent and Furikawa is higher by more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is losing 5 percent, while Nikon Corp. is lower by more than 4 percent after the company said it plans to cut about 1,000 jobs in a restructuring move.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.821 trillion yen in September, up 25.4 percent on year. That was shy of expectations for 2.020 trillion yen and down from 2.000 trillion yen in August.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in October, coming in at 504.185 trillion yen. That follows the 2.2 percent gain in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the 105 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are all in negative territory.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday after seeing early weakness, partly reflecting optimism about the outcome of the presidential election as voters head to the polls on Election Day.



The Dow rose 72.83 points or 0.4 percent to 18,332.43, the Nasdaq advanced 27.32 points or 0.5 percent to 5,193.49 and the S&P 500 climbed 8.01 points or 0.4 percent to 2,139.53.



The European markets ended Tuesday's session slightly higher. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.24 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 0.35 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.53 percent.



Crude oil futures were flat on Election Day as the dollar held its gains versus major rivals. December WTI oil gained 9 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at $44.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



