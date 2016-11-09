

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to nearly a 2-week high of 113.72 against the euro and a 5-day high of 105.58 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 115.87 and 107.51, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to a 6-day high of 126.70 and more than a 1-month high of 101.46 from an early near 5-week low of 130.40 and nearly a 2-week low of 105.47, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 112.00 against the euro, 104.00 against the franc, 125.00 against the pound and 100.00 against the greenback.



