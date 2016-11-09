DAVIS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Evolve BioSystems today announced plans to launch their first microbiome-based animal health product, GlycoGuard, at the American Association of Equine Practitioners national meeting in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 3, 2016.

GlycoGuard, the first oral activated microbial gel for newborn foals, is a combination of two activated beneficial bacteria, B. infantis and L. plantarum, which selectively thrive on mare's milk. When provided to nursing foals immediately after birth, GlycoGuard works along with mare's milk to properly establish the intestinal microflora during these important first few weeks of life.

"We are thrilled to be launching the first in our line of animal health products, knowing the critical role the gut microbiome plays in the health of all newborns," says Evolve CEO, Dr. David Kyle.

Protecting the Newborn Gut Microbiome

Adding selective probiotic supplementation to the diet is a promising approach to modulate the gut microbiome, and may be especially effective in supporting gut health in nursing foals. B. infantis and L. plantarum are believed to work together with mare's milk in a three-part action to: consume and utilize the complex carbohydrates found in milk;produce short chain fatty acids which lower the pH of the lower intestine; and stabilize the gut tight-junction proteins. As a result, this develops a naturally healthy intestinal environment for the newborn and its microbiota.

"Horse owners are acutely aware of the challenges involved in managing newborn intestinal health in their animals, but they have few options at their disposal," said Dr. Duane Maye, DVM, Director of Animal Health at Evolve BioSystems. "Through our extensive understanding of the relationship between mammalian milk and the newborn intestinal microbiome, we have developed a product that is not only easy to administer to foals, but it has a profound ability to promote and support the intestinal health of foals in a way that hasn't been demonstrated by any other product currently on the market."

Evolve BioSystems recently concluded a clinical trial in high risk newborn thoroughbred foals, demonstrating the ability of GlycoGuard to support intestinal health in the midst of an infectious disease outbreak. The results of this trial are currently under consideration for peer-reviewed publication and expected to be available at the end of this year.

About Evolve BioSystems

Evolve BioSystems, Inc. is a privately held microbiome company dedicated to developing the next generation of products to establish, restore and maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Evolve is a spin-out from the Foods for Health Institute (FFHI) at the University of California at Davis and builds on more than a decade of research into understanding the unique partnership of the newborn gut microbiome and breast milk components. Having led to the discovery and development of products to resolve infant gut dysbiosis, Evolve's discovery platform is now being applied to solving gut dysbiosis throughout the human life cycle, as well as in various animal species. Evolve completed a $9 million Series A capital raise in 2015 and has now successfully completed a milestone proof-of-concept study to demonstrate the efficacy of its initial proprietary offering. In addition, Evolve is undertaking further clinical studies to build out its offering of microbiome-based solutions across a spectrum of unmet clinical needs.

