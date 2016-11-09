

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy increased unexpectedly in October to the highest level in nine months, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey climbed to 46.2 in October from 44.8 in September. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall to 44.4.



The latest reading was the highest since January, when it marked 46.6.



The seasonally adjusted index gained notably by 3.0 percent to 49.3 in October from 46.3 in September.



Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index also rose to 49.0 in October from 48.5 in the preceding month. In contrast, it was forecast to drop to 47.8. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the index increased from 49.9 to 51.4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX