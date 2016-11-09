

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major opponents in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The greenback dropped to near a 2-month low of 1.2999 against the euro and a 5-week low of 101.19 against the yen, from its early 8-day high of 1.0990 and near a 2-week high of 105.47, respectively.



The greenback slipped to near a 3-month low of 0.9550 versus the franc and a 5-day low of 1.2546 against the pound, off its previous 8-day high of 0.9833 and a 6-day high of 1.2354, respectively.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.14 against the euro, 100.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the Swiss franc and 1.32 against the pound.



