

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump has leaped closer to victory in the US presidential election as he is just 13 electoral votes short of reaching the magic figure of 270.



A strong performance in battleground states helped him gain 257 votes against his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, who has so far won 215 votes.



Trump won 26 states, while Hillary received the support of 18. The results of the remaining 6 states are not expected to reverse the trend.



Major US news networks projected Trump to have won the crucial battleground states of Florida, Ohio and North Carolina, while the former Secretary of State has won the traditional Democratic strongholds of California and Virginia.



The victories are stunning for the 70-year-old real estate billionaire. A candidate with no background in politics, who has never held elected office, Trump was long seen as unlikely to win the presidency.



