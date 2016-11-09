

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Electric utility SSE plc (SSE.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax surged 167 percent to 615.9 million pounds from 230.8 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 47.2 pence, 143 percent higher than 19.3 pence last year.



The results reflected the cumulative impact of positive mark-to-market valuations on commodity and financial derivatives.



Pre-tax profit, before exceptional items and certain re-measurements, was 450.2 million pounds, compared to last year's 518.1 million pounds.



Adjusted profit before tax was 475.8 million pounds, the second highest first-half profit before tax delivered by SSE.



Adjusted earnings per share fell by 25.5 percent to 34.2 pence.



The results reflected lower profits in Wholesale and Retail and an unusually high proportion of hybrid bond coupon payments made in the first half of the financial year.



Revenue declined to 11.26 billion pounds from 13.83 billion pounds last year.



Further, the company announced that interim dividend increased by 1.9 percent to 27.4 pence per share.



For the financial year 2017, SSE continues to expect to achieve a return to growth and deliver adjusted earnings per share of at least 120 pence.



The company expects to deliver an annual increase in the dividend that at least keeps pace with RPI inflation and which is covered in the range from around 1.2 times to around 1.4 times.



Looking further ahead, SSE remains on course to deliver annual dividend increases that keep pace with RPI inflation.



