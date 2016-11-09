Hallite Announces Availability of Armorlene® PTFE Products and Materials

Customers worldwide now have access to one of the most comprehensive fluid power seal product and material portfolios

HAMPTON, England, Nov. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallite Seals International, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance hydraulic sealing solutions announces availability of its new Armorlene® PTFE product and material portfolio, a high-performance polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) product and material portfolio that encompasses more than 30 product profiles, 26 materials and 18 Armorlene® PTFEs.

The new Armorlene® PTFE portfolio expands the history and success of Hallite's PTFE products and materials in the German and Chinese markets. Now, customers worldwide have access to one of the most comprehensive PTFE product and material portfolios in the industry. Its breadth and depth includes Hallite's very own material and compound production, a complete range of product profiles and global technical services. These services include consultation and/or development of customized sealing solutions capable of performing in dynamic, hostile environments and in applications where standard elastomeric seals fail.

Armorlene® PTFE was developed in response to the increasingly sophisticated sealing needs of original equipment manufacturers (OEMS), distributors, and aftermarket service providers. This unique customer base requires global quality control based on industry-leading standards, regional manufacturing for improved product availability and responsiveness, and a manufacturing partner with proven design, material, and application expertise.

"Since seals play a significant role in the performance and productivity of most machinery and equipment, we are very excited to expand our PTFE offering to our global customers with additional materials and a wider product range," says Fred Brocci, Managing Director of Hallite America. "The new materials complement our global capabilities and ensure we continue to focus on our customers first, allowing us to offer the optimum solution based on customers' project requirements, meeting their cost and performance needs."

Major industries positioned to benefit from the new Hallite Armorlene® PTFE product and material portfolio include: chemical processing; construction and forestry; food and beverage; hydro-power; industrial hydraulics; injection molding; machine tools; marine; material handling; mining and mineral extraction; mineral fabrication; mobile hydraulics/off-highway; oil and gas; steel and aluminum processing, and transportation.

"I am pleased to work on establishing the new PTFE business and look forward to introducing new materials to our current and new customers," says UK-based Business Development Director Stuart Moares. "It is extremely important to meet customer needs, and we believe we are now better equipped to do so with this comprehensive portfolio."

For more details about Hallite's Armorlene® PTFE material features and applications, visit http://hallite.com/armorlene-ptfe.

About Hallite

Hallite is a leading manufacturer of high performance hydraulic sealing solutions, such as wiper seals and other customer gaskets, rubber and plastics parts. For over 100 years Hallite has manufactured a wide range of products for a variety of markets including mining, off-highway, construction, agriculture and material handling. Engineered in a wide variety of advanced materials, the full range of products are readily accessible through Hallite's global manufacturing presence and a worldwide network of service partners. Hallite is a member of the Fenner PLC Group of companies. For more information about Hallite, visit www.hallite.com.