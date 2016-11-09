Gartner Symposium: Providing Cloud-based Interactive Capabilities, Xiaoi Robot Connects Everything with "Conversation"

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Gartner Symposium in Barcelona yesterday, Gartner VP and leading authority in information technology, David W. Cearley, made a presentation entitled "Conversational System: The Post-App Digital Mesh Experience" during the "Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2017" session. In his presentation, Xiaoi from China, was recommended as a typical example of the new kind of human-machine interface that will emerge in the future. This session was one of the signature series of events at the Gartner Symposium, which is delivered at each Gartner Symposium in 8 different countries each year.

The presentation showed that while Xiaoi, Siri, and Cortana, all typical intelligent conversational systems, provide services to human beings with cloud-based interactive capabilities in the form of chatbots and personal assistants, this is only the beginning. In the future of customer-centered IoT they will become increasingly smart, providing a new conversational interface between humans and devices, and make those devices understand humans via "conversational +".

Xiaoi is a world-leading smart machine technology supplier and platform operator. It has set up a complete framework which includes semantic understanding, knowledge representation, learning systems, inference and prediction, upper application, and Bot development architecture, and has the widest number of Bot applications globally. Xiaoi provides services to ICBC, CCB, China Mobile, Huawei, SF Express, GE, and Wanda Group, as well as to hundreds of large- and medium-sized enterprises, government agencies, thousands of SMEs and developers. Its users have exceeded 500 million.

At the end of last year, Xiaoi released the world's first intelligent cloud-based robot operating system, iBot OS. iBot OS is an intelligent capability platform facing intelligent robots and smart hardware. The operating system combines intelligent interactive capabilities (cloud-based and on-premises), cloud computing, big data, cloud-based plug-in, knowledge management, learning systems, intelligent hardware modules and various solutions. It is a comprehensive intelligent ecosystem, and is able to provide fast access to the cloud-based intelligent "brain" for robots, smart hardware and traditional manufactures.



