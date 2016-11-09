Aethra Telecommunications Joins Hewlett Packard Enterprise OpenNFV Partner Program

ANCONA, Italy, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Aethra Telecommunications, a leading provider of business class access network devices and integrated voice and data routers, today announced that it has joined the HPE OpenNFV Partner Program.

The HPE OpenNFV Program provides an open standards based Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) reference architecture, so that operators can take advantage of full range of solution that can help them in the migration from a legacy network to a NFV enabled network.

Being part of the HPE OpenNFV ecosystem gives Aethra Telecommunications the ability to test and validate their new NFV product lines in the HPE OpenNFV infrastructure, realizing a fully validated multivendor and open architecture as per the NFV / SDN paradigm.

"Aethra Telecommunications is fully embracing virtualization and NFV as part of its strategic vision to be able to help operators design the future of their networks" says Luca Messina, Aethra Telecommunications CTO "as members of the HPE OpenNFV Partner Program we're looking forward to offering a validated and fully integrated solution."

Aethra Telecommunications NFV solutions and vCPE VNFs offer feature parity and same operating system of the physical CPEs, granting the possibility to easily migrate segments of the network to NFV, simplifying the operators IT work and allowing physical / virtual coexistence scenarios out-of-the-box.

"Aethra Telecommunciations is a great addition to our OpenNFV ecosystem," says Werner Schaefer, vice president & general manager, NFV Business Unit, HPE. With partners like Aethra and our open architectural approach, we are able to offer carriers a flexible, multivendor platform to quickly test and launch new and innovative services."

For more info: www.aethra.com

About Aethra Telecommunications

Aethra Telecommunications is the commercial brand of A TLC S.r.l.

Aethra Telecommunications develops, manufactures and markets high performance network access devices and carrier solutions.

Innovation and research are the core of Aethra Telecommunications' approach to the market. Aethra Telecommunications solutions are entirely designed in Italy and the R&D, engineering and support departments have more than 40 years' experience in telecommunications.

With an installed base of broadband CPEs exceeding 500 thousand units, Aethra Telecommunications product portfolio of VoIP integrated access devices, xDSL access routers and EFM ethernet demarcation devices is designed to provide advanced and cost effective solutions to Small/Medium Enterprises as well as branch offices of large Corporations.

The access network product lines are complemented by a set of solutions targeted to help carriers in deploying NGANs, by offering either copper-based remote powering systems for FTTCab architectures or complete solutions addressing the upcoming FTTdP scenarios.