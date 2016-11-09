Primary Batteries Market to Grow at 4.06% CAGR to 2020

PUNE, India, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

2016 global primary batteries market research says the primary battery segment is seeing steady replacement of carbon-zinc with alkaline batteries as the later occupy a significant share. Alkaline batteries find applications in a wide array of consumer products ranging from clocks, electronic door locks, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to freezer alarms. Alkaline batteries gained popularity in the 1970s as a high-capacity replacement for carbon-zinc batteries. This is because alkaline batteries last longer and have higher energy output and longer shelf life.

Complete report on primary batteries market spread across 65 pages, analyzing 6 major companies and providing 30 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/738711-global-primary-battery-market-2016-2020.html.

This analyst forecast the global primary batteries market to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% during the period 2016-2020. According to the primary batteries market report, the demand for portable medical devices is increasing day by day. High-energy pulse along with the battery makes a portable device 60% smaller than the usual portable devices. Pulse power along with batteries deliver long-term power solutions to high-end portable sophisticated devices such as portable EKG and defibrillators. Pulse power technology accumulates energy and releases it when needed.

Trend that is bolstering the prospects for growth in primary batteries market is the replacement of carbon-zinc with alkaline batteries. In the primary battery segment, alkaline batteries occupy a significant share. These batteries find applications in a wide array of consumer products ranging from clocks, electronic door locks, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to freezer alarms. Alkaline batteries gained popularity in the 1970s as a high-capacity replacement for carbon-zinc batteries as these batteries last longer and have higher energy output and longer shelf life.

In terms of geography, the Americas will continue its dominance over the primary batteries market through 2020 but will witness a slight decline its market shares owing to the shift towards secondary batteries. By 2020, Latin America, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to witness growth in per capita annual disposable income, which will, in turn, open up more opportunities in the primary batteries market for vendors.

The following companies are the key players in the global primary batteries market: Duracell, Energizer, Hitachi Maxell, Sony, Toshiba, and Saft. Other prominent vendors in the market are: EXCELL Battery Group, Quallion, Panasonic, GP Batteries, Dongguan Large Electronics, Shenzhen Shirui Battery, Gao Huan photoelectric technology, Wuhan Fanso Technology, Enersys, and Varta (Consumer batteries). Order a copy of Global Primary Batteries Market 2016-2020 report @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=738711.

Global Primary Batteries Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global primary batteries market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of primary batteries across the globe.

Another related report is Global Lithium Ion Battery Market 2016-2020, Li-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries in which the Li-ion acts as the cathode and the carbon acts as the anode. Li-ion batteries have a good electrochemical performance with low resistance. The advantage of using Li-ion batteries is that they increase the thermal stability, have higher current density, and a longer shelf life as compared with other batteries available in the market. Browse complete report @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/714763-global-lithium-ion-battery-market-2016-2020.html.

Explore other new reports on Energy and Power Market @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/energy-and-power-supplies/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 100+ leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd floor, metropole, Next to inox theatre, Bund garden road,

Pune-411001

Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsnreports.com



Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

G+ / Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/111656568937629536321/posts

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml