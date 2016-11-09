Movvo Launch Retail Radar, the Innovative Trends Forecast Resource for the Retail Real Estate Sector Drawing on Expertise From Real Estate, Retail & Technology Experts

LONDON, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Meet us at Mapic, 16-18 November, Cannes, France

Movvo officially launch the Retail Radar, an online innovative trend forecasting resource for the retail real estate sector. The Movvo team have a huge amount of expertise spanning real estate, retail and technology. With the Retail Radar, Movvo has brought this expertise together, along with future guest experts to forecast the impact of trends on this sector and deliver easy to consume, bite size thought leadership. The radar is available to view now at http://www.movvo.com/retail-radar.

"We wanted to share with the shopping centre industry the knowledge and informed views our teams develop" said Alex Petit, Vice Chair of the ICSC European Research Group and Movvo VP, Customer Success. "We have built Movvo using innovative technology such as an Internet of Things platform for data integration and machine learning software to automate and accelerate most of our research. This is providing predictive intelligence to our clients on the future behaviour of shoppers within shopping centres which has always been the Holy Grail. Now we can achieve that. Movvo's Retail Radar looks at disruptive and harmonious trends and describes what the business impact will be on the industry in one, two or even five years' time".

The Retail Radar currently identifies 14 social, commercial and technological trends and charts these on a radar timeline identifying the significance of impact. From Internet of Things, Real-Time Supply Chain to Payment Integration & New Monetisation Strategies, our thought leaderships takes influence from the wider commercial real estate (CRE) sector and beyond to demonstrate live examples and future forecasts.

Movvo will be attending this year's international retail property market expo Mapic, in Cannes, France. A number of Movvo experts will be in attendance and available to talk further about the impact of these trends on the future of shopping centres. To make an appointment please contact Natasha Armstrong Potts on the contact details below.

About Movvo

Movvo are growing proptech company helping retail real estate operators and owners create greater value from their assets and every shopper visit. They provide business intelligence and live engagement services using a combination of proprietary technology, industry expertise, R&D and bold thinking. Founded in Porto, Portugal and headquartered in the UK, Movvo have over 40 employees serving customers in the US, Europe, Middle-East and Asia-Pacific.

The way shopping centre owners and operators understand and engage their shoppers directly monetises their assets, increasing their value. Consumer behaviour within a location is complex and hard to influence. It remains tough to know what behavioural intelligence data is important and available, to support evidence-based decision making across asset management, leasing, marketing and operations. Movvo fuse real-time shopper behaviour, IoT sensor data, robust traffic counting and a shopping centres' own data to extract the most relevant intelligence to predict future outcomes using machine learning technology.

