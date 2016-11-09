ActLight Announces Heartrate Sensing Project in Cooperation With Leading Semiconductor Company

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

ActLight, a Swiss photonics technology firm known for its breakthrough Dynamic Photo Diodes (DPD), announced a project of next generation sensors for low energy heartrate sensing for wearable devices in co-operation with ON Semiconductor.

"The healthcare industry is becoming more reliant on new methods to monitor and treat patients. This - along with an increased interest in fitness and wellness - has necessitated more affordable, precise, wearable sensing options," commented Jakob Nielsen, Senior Manager Consumer Health Product Line at ON Semiconductor. "Today's smartwatches and wearables fall short of meeting customer requirements when it comes to heartrate measurement precision and application battery life time. Working with ActLight we will help to bring next generation heartrate sensors to the market that will address these requirements and deliver a full sensing solution for integration in a multitude of MedTech and consumer electronics applications."

"Our technology offers unique competitive advantages to our partners when compared to existing Photo Diodes used in wearable heartrate solutions," stated Serguei Okhonin, PhD, CEO of ActLight. "These include lower power consumption, simplified electronics and smaller footprint making it perfectly suited for miniaturized wearable devices. We are happy to see the support from ON Semiconductor and them sharing the potential of our technology in the area of heartrate sensing," Mr. Okhonin continued.

ABOUT ACTLIGHT

ActLight (http://www.act-light.com ) focuses on the field of CMOS photonics by developing a new type of photodetector, known as Dynamic Photo Diodes (DPD). A fabless company, ActLight licenses its DPD Intellectual Property (IP) and provides design and technical support services to its customers. ActLight is listed among EE Times Silicon 60 and is the winner of Red Herring Europe Top 100 Award.

