CapMan Oyj: Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

CapMan Plc Â Â Â Â Stock Exchange Release Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 9 November 2016 at 10:00 a.m.Â EET

Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

CapMan Plc has on 8 November 2016 received a notification of change in holdings and voting rights in accordance with chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act as follows:

Gimv NV's share of the total number of shares in CapMan Plc has fallen below 5% as of 4 November 2016.

1. Name of the issuer of shares: CapMan Plc

2. Reason for the flagging notification: Disposal of B shares as of 4 November 2016.

3. Name of the shareholder subject to the notification: Gimv NV

4. Share of the total number of shares and voting rights in the issuer based on the disclosure by Gimv NV:

Â % of shares and



voting rights % of shares and voting



rights through financial



instruments Total of both in % Total number of



shares and voting



rights of issuer Resulting situation



on the date on which



threshold was



crossed or reached 7.98% of shares*)



4.99% of votes*) N/A 7.98% of shares*)



4.99% of votes*) 80,595,937 B shares + 5,750,000 A shares



80,595,937 votes (B shares) + 57,500,000 votes (A shares) Position of previous



notification (if



applicable) 9.89% of shares*) 6.15% of votes*) N/A 9.89% of shares*) 6.15% of votes*) Â

*) The percentage of voting rights on the date on which the threshold was crossed is based on ownership of 6,890,458 B shares as declared by Gimv NV. The percentages provided for the previous notification are based on Gimv NV's ownership of 8,431,978 B shares and the flagging notification as of 30 December 2013. Gimv NV has in its flagging notification received on 8 November 2016 disclosed only the number of shares held as of this and its previous notification. The percentages are based on Gimv NV's disclosed information and CapMan's calculations.

Shares and voting rights Class/type of



shares



lSlN code (if



possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Â Direct



(SMA 9:5)Â lndirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct



(SMA 9:5)Â lndirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) B shares 6,890,458 N/A 4.99% of votes N/A Subtotal 6,890,458 N/A 4.99% of votes N/A

CapMan Plc's share capital EUR 771,586.98 consists of 86,345,937 shares (5,750, 000 A shares and 80,595,937 B shares) and 138,095,937 voting rights. A shares have 10 votes each and B shares one vote each.

CAPMAN PLC

Linda Tierala

Manager, Communications and IR

