Bezos Should be Worried for Amazon StockAs the votes rolled in across the country, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos must have squirmed in his seat. His past run-ins with the President-Elect Donald J. Trump suggest the outcome of this election could have serious implications for Amazon stock (AMZN).Using his private funds, Bezos bought the Washington Post for $250 million in 2013. The paper (and on occasion Bezos himself) has been sharp and critical in review of Trump's campaign, something which the incoming president did not.

