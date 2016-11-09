

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc. (EXPN.L), the global information services company, reported that its profit attributable to the company for the six months ended 30 September 2016 increased to $384 million from $331 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings grew to 40.3 US cents 34.1 US cents in the prior year.



Profit before tax for the period rose to $520 million from $458 million in the prior year.



Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 42.0 US cents up from 34.3 US cents last year. Benchmark earnings per share rose to 42.3 US cents from 42.0 US cents in the previous year.



But, operating profit for the six months ended 30 September 2016 was US$510 million, compared to US$556 million last year. There was a benefit of US$63 million in the six months ended 30 September 2015 on the disposal of businesses and there have been no such disposals in the period under review.



Revenue for the period was broadly unchanged at $2.236 billion, compared to $2.239 billion last year.



Looking ahead, at a Group level and at constant currencies, the company expects organic revenue growth in the mid-single digit range and to deliver stable margins as we invest for growth. It also continues to expect further progress in Benchmark earnings per share.



Following a review of strategic options, the company announced commencement of a divestment process for the email/cross-channel marketing business.



The Board of Experian plc has appointed Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as financial advisor for the process relating to the email/cross-channel marketing business.



The company announced a first interim dividend of 13.0 US cents per share, up 4% on the prior year. This dividend will be paid on 27 January 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 30 December 2016.



In May, the company announced an expectation to make share repurchases of US$400 million during fiscal year 2017. It has completed US$79 million of the share repurchase programme and it expects to complete the programme over the course of the financial year.



