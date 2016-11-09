LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- In our increasingly green conscious and sustainability-focused society, the cruise ship industry has come under growing scrutiny. These floating cities are often seen as environmentally damaging, with an incredibly big carbon footprint. Carnival Corporation, however, is working to change this. In the latest issue of The New Economy, we look at how Carnival Corporation's cruise ships are becoming ever more environmentally friendly.

In 2015, the company published its list of 10 sustainability goals, aimed for completion by 2020. A large part of these goals is geared towards reducing the carbon and waste output of cruise ships. One of the most exciting initiatives pioneered by Carnival is its development and implementation of emission cutting technology. Chiefly, it hopes to ensure that all of its liners engines run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the not too distant future.

At present, most cruise liners in the world run on diesel. LNG, however, is a much cleaner energy source, hence its importance to Carnival. According to Elaine Heldewier, the group's Sustainability Director, "LNG emits zero sulphur dioxides, and compared to marine diesel oil, has a 95 percent to 100 percent reduction in particulate matter, an 85 percent reduction in nitrogen oxides, and a 25 percent reduction in carbon emissions."

Carnival Corporation hopes to have its first LNG powered cruise liner in operation in just two years time. "By late 2018, we will be the first cruise company to use LNG on the open sea and in port when our first LNG-powered ship enters into service," said Heldewier. "When designing the vessels, we had to analyse their likely itineraries to ensure optimum arrangements were made on board. LNG has about half as much density as conventional fuel; therefore, it requires larger tank volumes."

Through LNG, Carnival Corporation can drastically reduce its carbon footprint, thereby leading the way towards greater sustainability across the entire industry.

