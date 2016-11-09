Asian stock markets witnessed mayhem as the news of Republican candidate Donald Trump all set to walk the White House floated in. Donald Trump lead the victory by winning 278 electoral votes as against 218 by Hillary Clinton.In a remarkable U.S. election result which has taken the world by storm, the Asian stock markets tumbled. In a no holds barred the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan was down three percent and the Nikkei shaved off 5.4%. Not far behind, Indian stock market indices felt the election jitters as Sensex and Nifty.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...