

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump has won the US presidential election and is heading to reach 300 electoral votes with results from four states to come.



A strong performance in battleground states helped him gain 289 votes against his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, who has so far won 218 votes.



He is set to become the 45th President of the United States on January 20, next year.



Major US news networks projected Trump to have won the crucial battleground states of Florida, Ohio and North Carolina, while the former Secretary of State has won the traditional Democratic strongholds of California and Virginia.



The victories are stunning for the 70-year-old real estate billionaire. A candidate with no background in politics, who has never held elected office, Trump was long seen as unlikely to win the presidency.



In his first speech after victory, the President-elect promised to deal fairly with every other country and seek common ground, not hostility.



He said he received a call from Secretary Clinton conceding defeat.



