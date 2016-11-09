

G4S plc ('the Company')



PDMR transaction - Initial Notification



The Company announces that on 8 November 2016, Tim Weller, Chief Financial Officer of G4S plc, was granted conditional awards over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company as set out below:



1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a)



Name



Tim Weller



2



Reason for Notification



a)



Position/status



Chief Financial Officer



b)



Initial notification/Amendment



Initial Notification



3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name



G4S plc



b)



LEI



4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FLG62



b)



Nature of the transaction



Two awards of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan deemed to be granted in March 2015 and March 2016 respectively.



The vesting of such awards will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over three year periods beginning in the deemed year of grant.



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |100,000 | | | | |Nil |250,000 | +--------+---------+



d)



Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



350,000



Nil



GBP - Pound Sterling



e)



Date of the transaction



8 November 2016



f)



Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:



Peter David, Company Secretary



Date of Notification:



9 November 2016



