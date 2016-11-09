

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. visible trade deficit widened in September, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.



The balance on trade in goods showed a shortfall of GBP 12.7 billion compared to a deficit of GBP 11.1 billion registered in August. The deficit was seen at GBP 11.36 billion.



The deficit with EU countries widened to GBP 8.7 billion from GBP 7.9 billion. Similarly, non-EU deficit increased to GBP 4 billion from GBP 3.3 billion.



The surplus on services rose to GBP 7.5 billion from GBP 7.4 billion.



Consequently, the total trade deficit including goods and services widened to GBP 5.2 billion from revised GBP 3.8 billion. Exports dropped 0.4 percent, while imports grew 2.5 percent.



In the third quarter, the total trade deficit narrowed by GBP 1.6 billion to GBP 11.0 billion.



