

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares are falling sharply on Wednesday after Republican nominee Donald Trump crossed the 270 mark to be the 45th President of the United States of America.



Trump won key states of Florida, Iowa, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, defeating Clinton with a 289-218 lead.



Investors fear that Trump's protectionist stance could cause global economic and trade turmoil and derail a December rate hike by the Federal Reserve.



The benchmark DAX is currently down 102 points or 0.98 percent at 10,380 after hitting as low as 10,178 earlier in the session.



Chemical distributor Brenntag is down nearly 5 percent after lowering its 2016 guidance.



Kuka Group, a manufacturer of industrial robots and solutions for factory automation, is losing more than 1 percent after lowering its FY16 sales outlook.



Osram Licht shares are declining 2.5 percent. The lighting manufacturer reported that its fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations plunged 54.8 percent to 44 million euros from 97 million euros last year.



Utility E.ON is losing 1.3 percent despite narrowing its nine-month loss and confirming its 2016 outlook.



Reinsurer Munich Re is tumbling 2.5 percent after its third-quarter profit fell below expectations.



HeidelbergCement shares are rallying 2 percent after Commerzbank analysts upgraded their rating on the stock.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX