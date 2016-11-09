The 18th Guzhen Lighting Fair Sees Record Breaking Number of Visitors and Exhibitors in October





ZHONGSHAN, China, Nov. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th China Guzhen International Lighting Fair successfully concludedat the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center on October 26.

Combining 83,614 quality buyers, including 4,126 overseas buyers from 118 countries in the main venue (a 23% increasefrom last year) and 191,228 professional buyers in the five sub-venues, this autumn edition attracted 274,842 visitors in total, approximately 17% up from theprevious autumn edition.

Not only the number of visitors, but also the scope of exhibitionseta new record. The space of the fair increased to 1,070,000 sqm, a year-on-year growth of 23%. As the Lighting Fair has continued to improve, so has the number and quality of exhibitors attending. A total of 675 companies took part, representing an increaseof 11.2%year-on-year.

Forums on Industry Trends

In terms of fair services, a "Business Matching Service" with ad-hoc, on-the-spot meetings was set upfor overseas buyers toeffectivelyconnect buyers with suppliers. Almost all attendees reached an initial sourcing intention with top suppliersat the fair.

Forums like "China International Lighting Design Awards", "Smart Lights Environment" and "Original Design as the Way to Success"attracted and brought together industry insiders and professionalsto discussmutuallybeneficial topicssuch asworld market news, new developments and ways to develop their companies.

Predictions for Next Year's Spring Fair

Next year's spring Guzhen Lighting Fair will be held in two parts. The first part will open as usual at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center on March 18 with lighting products and lighting displays as its focus.

The second part of the Fair (Manufacturing and Supply Expos) will take place a week after the Guzhen Lighting Fair finishes (March 28-31). The expos will focus on lighting components, machinery, trade, design and logistics aspects.

Despitethe challenges and transformations faced in the industry, the 18th Guzhen Lighting Fair has still brokena recordfor thenumber of visitors. The outstanding performance this time confirms the fair's positive financial effects on the industry as it creates an authentic international meeting place for business. It is expected to see even greater success in the upcoming fair in March 2017.

