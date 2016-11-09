

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased more-than-expected in September, as exports rose and imports fell, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The trade surplus grew to EUR 1.04 billion in September from EUR 865 million in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected the surplus to rise to EUR 1.0 billion.



Exports climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in September, while imports edged down by 0.2 percent. The share of European Union member states was 79 percent both in exports and in imports.



During the first nine months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 7.7 billion versus EUR 6.5 billion in the same period of 2015.



