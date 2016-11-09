

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $33.7 million, or $0.54 per share. This was lower than $38.5 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $432.4 million. This was up from $399.1 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $33.7 Mln. vs. $38.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.5 -Revenue (Q4): $432.4 Mln vs. $399.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.3%



