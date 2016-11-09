



HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department Joe Kainz Tel: +852 2584 4216 Email: joe.kainz@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Nov 9, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKTDC Hong Kong Optical Fair 2016 started its three-day run (9-11 November) today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. A record of more than 780 exhibitors from 29 countries and regions are taking part in the fair, including new exhibitors from Indonesia, Poland and South Africa, providing a comprehensive trading platform for the industry. The show, which is in its 24th edition, is organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA).To create more business opportunities for the exhibitors, the HKTDC has organised 72 buying missions from 47 countries and regions, comprising more than 3,000 companies. Participants hail from both mature and emerging markets, including The Eyecare Company and George & Matilda Eyecare from Australia, V.P.I. Canada Ltd from Canada, EXTEL CZ s.r.o. from the Czech Republic, Oriental Vision and 5lux.com from the Chinese mainland, Inter House Co. Ltd. from Japan, Eyespec2U Optical Centre from Malaysia, Empreus International from the Philippines, and INDO Optical, S.L.U. from Spain.Eye care and high-tech eyewearIn today's digital era, people are frequently using digital devices and the blue light emitted from these screens can be harmful to eyes, especially for youngsters. Responding to consumer demand, the Optical Fair is featuring protective lenses, including SWISSCOAT's lens with blue-light filter, which can minimise eye fatigue while enhancing visual clarity.High-tech solutions continue to be a highlight at this year's fair. With 3D printing technology maturing, a number of eyewear brands are leveraging the technology to design and manufacture spectacle frames. These include renowned German brands ic! berlin and Morgenrot, which are creating sophisticated, refined designs using 3D printing technology.Augmented reality (AR) is also seen in the application of eyewear-related products. A Hong Kong company is presenting its Faceme AR Glasses that enable users to "try on" virtual glasses by simply looking at the screen. Meanwhile, Austrian brand Swarovski Optik has designed lightweight binoculars for outdoor enthusiasts. Users can connect a smartphone to the product to easily see and record images.Famous names galore at Brand Name GalleryThis year's Optical Fair has nine product zones featuring a medley of eyewear products. The Brand Name Gallery returns with more than 220 top brands, including CONVERSE, EVISU, JAEGER, Markus-t, Miga, MINIMA, MUZIK, MYKITA, QUIKSILVER, Roxy, Superdry and Tonysame. Local artiste Luisa Leitao is displaying her eponymous brand's eyewear products while Korean brand Sodamon is featuring its sunglasses collection that won the Grand Prize of the Good Design Award in both Korea and Australia.Other highlights include:- BIG HORN (Booth: GH-F12) is showcasing its large, circular-rimmed frames that were inspired by the angels and owls of Greek mythology. The Chinese traditional graphic pattern on the lens and bridge is a mix of eastern and western cultures. The design won the International Design Award (IDA) 2015 in the United States.- Korean brand MUZIK (Booth: GH-E06) is releasing its latest IMAGINE collection, paying homage to the legendary musician John Lennon. The collection features circular rims and bold cuts on the upper part of the frame.- Well-known German brand KUBORAUM (Booth: GH-M04) is featuring its latest collection, The Ceremony Capsule. Designer Livio Graziottin has hand-painted different exotic floral patterns for these classy sunglasses. Only a few dozen pairs of each model are available.- Italian brand MODO (Booth: GH-K04) is famed for producing eco eyewear with recycled and bio-based material, innovatively combining green elements with fashionable eyewear designs. The brand has even developed a patented "dual hinge" design for lightweight frames. The brand also advocates donating unwanted eyewear and runs an environmental programme to plant a tree for every frame sold.A number of eyewear parades are being staged during the fair, with models showcasing the latest collections of trendy eyewear brands. The winning and finalist works of the 18th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition are also exhibited at Hall 1D, displaying Hong Kong's design prowess to international buyers. Buyers can also cast their votes to select the winner of the Latest Look Award.Other product zones at the fair display the latest eyewear and equipment in different categories, including sporting & professional eyewear, kids' eyewear, reading glasses, eyewear accessories and optometric instruments & machinery.Conference and seminars examine industry trendsA number of seminars will be held during the Optical Fair to help industry professionals gather and exchange global market intelligence. GfK, the renowned German market research institute, returns to the fair to speak on topic "How the Global Optics Industry Reacts to the Economic Development and Its Latest Trend". Buyer forum on business opportunities in emerging markets will also be held.Tomorrow (10 November), the 14th Hong Kong Optometric Conference features experts from Hong Kong, Australia, Canada and the US to discuss the Advancement in Ophthalmic Treatments. Speakers include Professor Larry Abel, Associate Professor, Department of Optometry & Vision Sciences, The University of Melbourne and Dr Geunyoung Yoon, Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Rochester in the US. A variety of topics will be examined, including "Effect of Myopia Control Lenses", "Recent Development in Refractive Surgeries" and "Impact of 3D Printing in Spectacle Frame Design".Hong Kong is a key trading platform for the eyewear industry, and local manufacturers continually strive to improve the quality and design of products for export. In the first nine months of 2016, Hong Kong's total exports of spectacles, lenses and frames exceeded HK$15 billion, up 37 per cent year-on-year. Hong Kong's top export markets are the US, Italy and the Chinese mainland. Exports to ASEAN have shown strong growth this year. These figures indicate the vibrant momentum of the local eyewear industry.HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits FairHeld alongside the Optical Fair, the ninth edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (10-12 November) is set to boost fair traffic at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, creating more business opportunities for participants.Fair website: http://hkopticalfair.hktdc.com/Photo download: http://bit.ly/2fxFKDkMedia Registration:Media may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc.About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is the international marketing arm for Hong Kong-based traders, manufacturers and services providers. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China and throughout Asia. The HKTDC also organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in overseas markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdcTwitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdcLinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.