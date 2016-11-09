Walcom Group Ltd - Completion of land acquisition

9 November 2016

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

("Walcom" or "the Company")

Completion of acquisition of Sakorn Site

Walcom is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement on 21 July 2016 regarding the agreement for the purchase of a two-thirds stake in a 15,295m2 freehold site (the "Sakorn Site") in the Sakorn Province in Thailand (the "Acquisition"), completion of the Acquisition has now occurred.

Further enquiries: