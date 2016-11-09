sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.11.2016 | 13:09
Schrift ändern:
INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 9

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
As at close of business on 08-November-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue73.67p
INCLUDING current year revenue73.74p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP26.32m
Borrowing Level: 22%
---
City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 08-November-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue184.80p
INCLUDING current year revenue186.11p
---

