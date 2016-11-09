INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 08-November-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 73.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue 73.74p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP26.32m

Borrowing Level: 22%

---

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 08-November-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 184.80p

INCLUDING current year revenue 186.11p