INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 9
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 08-November-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|73.67p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|73.74p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP26.32m
|Borrowing Level:
|22%
|---
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 08-November-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|184.80p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|186.11p
|---