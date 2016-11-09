Global Very Small Aperture Terminal Market to Grow 9.52% by 2020 - Government Initiatives for Effective Communication Services - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 09, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market to grow at a CAGR of 9.52% during the period 2016-2020.

Increased use of satellite services for cross-vertical applications will be a key trend for market growth. VSAT plays a vital role in enabling communication for emerging technology. With the changing technology and growing demand for world-class health facilities, the need of the hour is telemedicine. Telemedicine is the exchange of medical information from one site to another via electronic communications to improve a patient's health status. It includes a variety of applications and services using two-way communication via video, email, and other forms.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be the government initiatives for effective communication services. Governments across the globe are taking initiatives to increase the overall penetration of the internet and voice-based services. Governments of various countries are also mandating cellular operators to incorporate the universal service obligation, which enables them to take advantage of the low cost and faster rollout of VSAT services, thereby empowering rural customers to use VSAT communications.

Further, the report states that attenuation from rain has been a major challenge for many satellite links including the HTS. However, such satellites have developed sufficient rain fade margins to provide a good quality link. The transponders used in HTS can be of Ku and Ka band. On an average, a typical HTS satellite should have many ultra-wideband transponders distributed along the beams with a bandwidth of 100Mhz. The HTS Ku-band and HTS Ka-band have their own advantages like greater capacity than conventional Ku and C-band satellites and are best suited to certain applications like high-speed internet.

Key vendors:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Harris CapRock

Hughes Network Systems

Inmarsat

KVH Industries

ViaSat

VT iDirect

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by category

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Appendix

