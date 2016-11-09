China Medical Robotics Industry Report 2016-2020: As of the End of December 2015, More than 40 Chinese Hospitals had Installed over 50 Surgical Robots for Fulfilling 11,445 Cases of Surgery in 2015 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 09, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Medical robotics can be used in surgery, rescue, transport, care, rehabilitation, dispensing and so on for the sick and wounded. Especially, surgical, rehabilitation and dispensing robots are the R & D priorities for China.

The overall development of Chinese medical robotics, in particular surgical robots, is relatively backward. In recent years, China has been dependent on Da Vinci products imported from the United States-based Intuitive Surgical. As of the end of December 2015, more than 40 Chinese hospitals had installed over 50 surgical robots for fulfilling 11,445 cases of surgery in 2015 and 22,917 cases over the years cumulatively.

According to diseases, Da Vinci surgical system finds main application in urology and general surgical disciplines (hepatobiliary, pancreatic, gastrointestinal, colorectal and thyroid surgery, etc.) in China, and have implemented 9,313 and 7,220 cases so far respectively, occupying 40.6% and 31.5% of the total separately.

However, Chinese surgical robots have also made some progress with the support of the national policies and subsidies.

China Medical Robotics Industry Report 2016-2020 highlights the following:

- Operating environment for medical robotics in China (international markets, domestic policies, etc.); - Medical robot industry in China (status quo, competitive landscape, market segments (rehabilitation robot, surgical robot, dispensing robot), etc.); - 6 overseas and 18 Chinese medical robot enterprises (operation, medical robot business, development prospects, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Medical Robotics

2. Analysis on Operation Environment of Medical Robotics in China

3. Medical Robotics in China

4. Major Medical Robotics Companies Worldwide

5. Major Medical Robotics Enterprises in China

Companies Mentioned

ANKON Technologies Co., Ltd.

Anyang SF Robot Co., Ltd.

Beijing TINAVI Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Dima Industry Co., Ltd.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Guangdong Jinming Machinery Co., Ltd.

Harbin Boshi Automation Co., Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Jinho Robot ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Remebot

Rex Bionics Plc

Shanghai Taimi Robot Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenyang SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Mai Kangxin Medical Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Sanggu Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Weibond Technology Co., Ltd.

Smart Robot Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Truking Technology Limited

Wuxi Anzhizhuo Medical Robot Co., Ltd.

