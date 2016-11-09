Research and Markets - Global Contact Center Market CAGR Growth of 10.64% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Unify, Verint Systems, Teleopt

DUBLIN, November 09, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global contact center market to grow at a CAGR of 10.64% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Emergence of RPA is one of the trend gaining traction in this market. Robotic process automation (RPA) are software solutions also known as software robots, which are implemented to automate contact center processes. RPA solutions are ideal for organizations that are handling multiple customer responses and high volumes of data. RPA solutions reduce manual contact center management process to a greater extent. RPA solutions replace traditional contact center management systems and also reduce administrative costs.

According to the report, need to automate contact center operations will drive market of global contact center. Contact center service providers and in-house contact centers in organizations need to automate the customer assistant services to provide high-quality services. The emergence of AI and robotics technology has helped contact centers to automate contact center processes. The use of software robots is improving customer service in contact centers. With the advent of machine learning technology, cognitive computing, and behavioral analytics, the technology landscape has changed in the contact centers to a great extent.

Further, the report states that organizations that have been using legacy systems find it difficult to make the latest IT systems interoperable. Contact centers that subscribe to IT solutions from multiple systems often face technology/service integration issues. Inadequate IT integration can discourage IT managers and hence, system integration has become a major issue in recent times. System integration issues hamper the business performance of contact centers.

Questions Answered:

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Avaya

Cisco Systems

Genesys

Huawei Technologies

3CLogic

8x8

Aastra

Altitude Software

Aspect Software

Connect First

Convergys

CRMXchange

Five9

Fujitsu

HP

IBM

inContact

Interactive Intelligence

Mitel Networks

NICE

Noble Systems

Oracle

Presence Technology

SAP

ShoreTel

Syntel

Teleopti

Unify

Verint Systems

Verizon Communications

Vocalcom

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

PART 07: Market segmentation by IT deployment model

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Key vendor profile

PART 16: Appendix

