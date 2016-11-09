

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $273 million, or $0.69 per share. This was down from $614 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 14.8% to $3.23 billion. This was down from $3.79 billion last year.



Viacom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $273 Mln. vs. $614 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -55.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $1.54 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -55.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $3.23 Bln vs. $3.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -14.8%



