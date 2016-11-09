Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec donates EUR 600,000 to Tampere University of Technology

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 NOVEMBER 2016 AT 2.15 PM

Cargotec donates EUR 600,000 to Tampere University of Technology

Cargotec has donated EUR 600,000 to Tampere University of Technology's TTY foundation. The purpose of the donation is to support the activities of the university.

"Cargotec and Tampere University of Technology have a long history of cooperation in the areas of research and product development, and many of our employees have received their education at this seat of learning. Our Kalmar business area has been present in Tampere for years, and in that sense we are also happy to support a distinguished university of this district," says Leena Lie, Cargotec's Senior Vice President, Communications.

"We warmly thank Cargotec for the donation. It supports our activities in the fields of education and research, as we continue our work to promote the know-how and expertise of Finnish industry," notes Mika Hannula, President of Tampere University of Technology.

The donation is based on the decision made by Cargotec's Annual General Meeting on 22 March 2016.

