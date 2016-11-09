

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's foreign trade deficit decreased in September from a year ago, as imports fell faster than exports, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 86.8 million in September from EUR 115.2 million in the corresponding month last year. In August, the shortfall was 150.5 million.



Exports dropped 0.6 percent year-over-year in September and imports slid by 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports grew 8.7 percent, while imports declined by 4.9 percent.



