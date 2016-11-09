Research and Markets - Global Primary Battery Market Growth of 4.06% CAGR by 2020 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Duracell, Energizer, Sony

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Primary batteries need to be disposed after use as they are not non-rechargeable cells. Therefore, they are also known as throw-away. There are numerous advantages of primary batteries as well as numerous disadvantages. The disadvantages provide secondary batteries an edge over primary batteries in the market, which is the main reason of the rapid increase in the secondary battery market in recent years.



The report forecasts the global primary batteries market to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global primary batteries market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of primary batteries across the globe.



The report, Global Primary Batteries 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Questions Answered:



What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:



Duracell

Energizer

Hitachi Maxell

Sony

Toshiba

Saft

EXCELL Battery Group

Quallion

Panasonic

GP Batteries

Dongguan Large Electronics

Shenzhen Shirui Battery

Gao Huan photoelectric technology

Wuhan Fanso Technology

Enersys

Varta (Consumer batteries)

Report Structure:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Market research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by battery type



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Market drivers



PART 09: Impact of drivers



PART 10: Market challenges



PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



PART 16: About the Author



