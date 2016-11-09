Global Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) Industry Report 2016-2020: Focus on China - China Produced 520 Million Square Meters in 2015, Accounting for 69.6% of the Global Total - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Copper clad laminate (CCL) is made up of copper foil, glass fiber, resin and other materials. As the essential material for fabricating PCB, CCL is chiefly divided into rigid and flexible CCL.

The global CCL output was 750 million square meters in 2015, down 0.9% year on year, mainly due to the decline in growth rate of the downstream market. In 2016, the rising raw material costs bring greater pressure on the development of the downstream sectors, and the market has not yet shown a sign of obvious recovery. For this, the global output is expected to continue to drop a bit by 0.4%.

China, the world's largest CCL production base, produced 520 million square meters in 2015, edging up 0.3% year on year and accounting for 69.6% of the global total. In 2016-2020, China's CCL output is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of about 1.5% thanks to the slight rebounding of the downstream PCB industry under the impetus of automotive electronics, 4G / 5G communication terminals and other high-growth fields over the next few years.

In 2016, China's CCL price stops falling to rise by about 2.5% as a result of the more expensive copper foil which is much sought after. It will take 1-2 years to build the copper foil capacity, so the market will still be in short supply in the next two years, thereby promoting the CCL price to go high.

The Chinese CCL market is highly concentrated, with the stable competitive landscape. In 2015, the industry's CR5 was 73.0%, wherein Kingboard Chemical ranked first with 27.5% market share, followed closely by Nan Ya Plastics Corporation and Shengyi Technology with 15.5% each.

The CCL industry mainly relies on the PCB market whose future development will be propelled by automotive electronics, communications terminals and other emerging high-growth fields in China.

Global and China Copper Clad Laminate Industry Report, 2016-2020 focuses on the followings:

Overview, market size, market structure, competitive landscape, etc. of the global CCL industry;

Policies, development trends, market scale, market structure, market price, competition pattern, import and export , etc. of China CCL industry;

Overview, market size, market structure, competitive landscape, driving factors and the like of the upstream copper foil industry;

Downstream PCB market size, market structure, competitive landscape, market drivers and so on;

Operation, CCL Business, etc. of 5 global and 18 Chinese CCL manufacturers.

