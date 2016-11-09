United States Hearing Aids Market Report 2016/2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The hearing aid market can be examined at either a retail or manufacturer level. The retail hearing aid market segment represents the revenue generated from retailers selling hearing aids to end users. The manufacturer hearing aid market segment represents the revenue generated from manufacturers selling their hearing aids to retailers.

This approach was taken in order to do a comparison of the market revenue of the manufacturers of the hearing aid devices versus the retail hearing aid sales. While the ASP and market values are provided for both segments in this overview section, it is worth noting that the figures reported in following market analysis and forecast sections are representative of the market at a retail level.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

U.S. Hearing Aids And Audiology Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

2. Hearing Aid Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Hearing Aids By Circuit

2.1.2 Hearing Aids By Style

2.2 Hearing Aid Adoption

2.3 Hearing Impaired Population

2.4 Market Overview

2.4.1 Retail Hearing Aid Market

2.4.2 Manufacturer Hearing Aid Market

2.5 Market Analysis And Forecast

2.5.1 Hearing Aid Market By Circuit

2.5.2 Hearing Aid Market By Style

2.6 Unit Analysis

2.6.1 Hearing Aid Units Sold By Distribution

2.7 Drivers And Limiters

2.7.1 Market Limiters

2.8 Competitive Market Share Analysis

2.8.1 Retail Hearing Aid Market

2.8.2 Manufacturer Hearing Aid Market

