Appointed members of Opus Group's (STO:OPUS) Nomination Committee are:

Katarina Bonde, as Chairman of the Board in Opus Group AB (publ)

Jörgen Hentschel, representing AB Kommandoran

Carl Schneider, representing Lothar Geilen

Martin Jonasson, representing the Second Swedish National Pension Fund

Jimmy Tillotson, representing RWC

Martin Jonasson was elected Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee has been appointed in accordance with the instructions adopted at the Annual General Meeting 2016. The Nomination Committee represents about 33,7 percent of the votes of all the voting shares in the company. The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2017 and on the company's web site, www.opus.se.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2017 may do so by email to ir@opus.se (subject "Nomination Committee"), or by mail to: Opus Group AB, Att. Peter Stenström, Bäckstensgatan 11D, SE-431 49 Mölndal, Sweden (subject "Nomination Committee"), by January 31, 2016, at the latest.

This press info is available in Swedish at www.opus.se

Opus Group is a leading innovative technology focused growth company in the vehicle inspection market. The company has a strong focus on customer service and innovative technology within IT, emission testing and vehicle communication. The Group had SEK 1,650 million in revenues in 2015 with strong operating cash flow and good operating profitability. With over 1,500 employees, Opus Group is headquartered in Mölndal in the Gothenburg region of Sweden and has 25 regional offices, 20 in the United States and the others in Stockholm, Peru, Chile, Mexico and Pakistan. Opus Group has production facilities in the U.S. in Hartford and Ann Arbor. The Opus Group share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Martin Jonasson

Second Swedish National Pension Fund

tel. +46 702 79 79 27

email. martin.jonasson@ap2.se

or

Katarina Bonde

Chairman of the Board

tel. +46 706 66 13 15

email. katarina.bonde@kubicorp.com