sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 09.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,076 Euro		+0,196
+22,27 %
WKN: A117DG ISIN: SE0005933082 Ticker-Symbol: H00 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIOSPECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HELIOSPECTRA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HELIOSPECTRA AB
HELIOSPECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HELIOSPECTRA AB1,076+22,27 %