Heliospectra AB (STO:HELIO)

Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for controlled environments horticulture, has appointed Ali Ahmadian as Heliospectra's Chief Commercial Officer. Ali will be taking on the role on November 14th, 2016.

Ali Ahmadian joins Heliospectra after his previous role as Vice President of Environment and Sustainable Solutions for Asia and Oceania at Tetra Pak as a part of the global executive leadership team. In this role, he was key in establishing profitable new markets and generated double digit net revenue growth in the entire region. Before joining Tetra Pak, Ali founded and ran Abban Co, a company that manufactures water measurement equipment used in households, irrigation and industry in Iran. The company has approximately 200 employees with annual sales of $10 million.

"Heliospectra's different customer segments are growing strongly and to achieve a deeper focus on sales growth, Ali Ahmadian was hired as Chief Commercial Officer. Ali has the experience, skills and motivation needed and he has a long experience of being a driving force in business development, sales and leading successful commercial teams. We are therefore very pleased to welcome him to Heliospectra." Says Staffan Hillberg, CEO of Heliospectra

Ali will lead projects to develop Heliospectra's commercial strategy. He will also focus on further strengthening the organization around all revenue activities, including finding new revenue streams and business models.

"This opportunity is tremendous. Given the long-term demand for indoor growing, I see great potential for successful commercialization. Heliospectra can also come to offer comprehensive sustainable solutions in partnership with other actors. I see very positively on Heliospectra's development in the international market." Says Ali Ahmadian.

END.

Join the Heliospectra Conversation

Read more at www.heliospectra.com/blog

Follow @Heliospectra (https://twitter.com/Heliospectra) on Twitter

Like Heliospectra on Facebook at facebook.com/heliospectra (https://www.facebook.com/heliospectra/)

About Heliospectra AB

Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH: HELIO) (www.heliospectra.com) specializes in intelligent lighting technology for plant research and greenhouse cultivation. The Company's lighting system provides an effective and durable technology for cultivating greenhouse and indoor plants by combining several different groups of versatile light emitting diodes (LEDs) with optics, remote sensing techniques, and a robust heat dissipation solution. This proprietary setup gives growers the ability to control the intensity and wavelengths of the light emitted, creating a spectrum specifically adjusted to different plant species and growth stages to better facilitate photosynthesis. The complete, highly-engineered lamp produces crops that look better, taste better, and have a longer shelf-life than those grown under HID lamps. The technology not only reduces energy consumption by up to 50%, but also helps stimulate growth characteristics and improve plant quality. Other benefits include reduced light pollution, lower mercury use due to the avoidance of traditional HID/HPS bulbs, and less HVAC investment and monthly expense requirements.

Heliospectra products are based on in-depth knowledge in plant physiology and photosynthesis along with a unique way to utilize modern LED technology. After six years of development in Sweden, the company has now begun to expand into the international market. The company has raised more than 21 million in capital and has received more than $2.6 million through academic scholarships and grants. It has also received numerous awards for its forward thinking technology. Largest Shareholders: Weland Steel www.welandstal.se, Swedish Industrial Fund www.industrifonden.se, Midroc www.midroc.se, Avanza Pension www.avanza.se.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, such forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, technical advances in the industry as well as political and economic conditions present within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after a forward-looking statement was made.

G&W is Heliospectra's Certified Advisor for Nasdaq First North - www.gwkapital.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161109005681/en/

Contacts:

Heliospectra

Staffan Hillberg

CEO

+46 (0)708 36 59 44

staffan.hillberg@heliospectra.com

or

Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC

Michael Swartz

Senior Analyst

+1 212-333-0257

mswartz@viridianca.com

