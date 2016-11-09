CARDSTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AMK) ("American Creek") is pleased to report that it has purchased the Bear River property ("the Property") located near Stewart in the "Golden Triangle" of northern British Columbia from Acme Resources Inc.

The 475 hectare Property is located approximately 8 km northeast of Stewart along highway 37A and is immediately adjacent to American Creek's recently acquired Dunwell property package that includes the historic Dunwell mine.

The Bear River property lies within the Portland Canal Fissure Zone which has hosted several high-grade lead/silver/gold deposits including the historic Portland and Dunwell mines. Several occurrences of gold and silver mineralization hosted in epithermal quartz veins and gold with massive sulphides in altered volcanics have been documented on the Property.

The principle target is the Hill Top Zone, covering an area 500m by 300m which consists mainly of silicified and pyritized volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks. An IP survey on this zone identified an area of high chargeability confirming the presence of a large amount of sulphides in a silicified area. Soil sampling confirmed the IP results.

The contiguous land position including the Bear River, Silvershot and Dunwell property package now spans some 1,560 hectares covering a significant portion of the rich Portland Canal Fissure Zone which lies in "One of the most important mineral trends of northwestern British Columbia extending from near the town of Stewart north to the Treaty Glacier" - Nelson / Kyba, British Columbia Geological Survey, Ministry of Energy and Mines, 2014.

The Property is being purchased for the total price of 800,000 common shares of American Creek. The deemed price of the shares is $0.065 for total value of $52,000

The shares issued under this agreement will be subject to a statutory 4 month hold period. This agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits within the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

In addition to this new acquisition, the corporation has a portfolio of gold and silver properties in various regions of the province:

