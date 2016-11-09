WICHITA, KS--(Marketwired - November 09, 2016) - uBreakiFix opens in East Wichita on Nov. 9 at 2350 N. Greenwich Rd. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 250 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix East Wichita is the third location for owners David Hensley, Bill Ramsey and Bryson Butts. The trio also owns stores in Wichita and Derby and plans to open more locations in Kansas and Oklahoma.

"We hope that our expansion into East Wichita will allow us to better serve the Wichita community at large," Hensley said. "At uBreakiFix, we offer consistent quality, great customer service and fast turnaround times, and we're excited to bring these industry-leading services to a new group of customers."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix East Wichita is the brand's third location in Kansas, joining locations in Wichita and Derby.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the East Wichita community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix opened 79 stores through the third quarter of 2016 and expects to have 275 stores across North America by the end of the year. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix East Wichita is located at 2350 N. Greenwich Rd., Suite #800, Wichita, KS 67226 and can be reached at: (316) 285-0055. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

