

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unlike his predecessor, US President-elect Donald Trump will rule the country with the additional advantage of his party holding control of both the Houses of the Congress.



Lack of majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate had put the Obama administration under political embarrassment and deadlock at some points as the Opposition was able to block many legislative and administrative decisions.



Republican dominance means that Trump can turn his ambitious policy plans into law, though not easily, given that key party leaders had refused to support him.



The Senate was in Republican hands, 54 to 46 and was in for slipping into Democratic control, but the Democrats have so far gained just one seat, and Republicans hung on to some key seats in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Wisconsin. With 2 more Senators to be decided, the GOP already reached the simple majority of 51 seats.



In Arizona, the 80-year-old Republican Senator and 2008 presidential nominee John McCain won his sixth term.



The Democrats did better in the House winning an additional eight seats, but was far short of a majority in the 435-member lower chamber.



In the House, Republicans have taken 236 seats to the Democrats' 192.



Speaker Paul Ryan won a tenth term to the House from Wisconsin.



Ryan, who had disavowed Trump during campaign after endorsing him, said he is eager to work hand-in-hand with the new administration 'to advance an agenda to improve the lives of the American people.'



