09.11.2016 | 15:20
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab ING-DiBa 0.25% € 500m covered 16/26

Post-stabilisation notice

9th November 2016

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

ING-DiBa AG

€ 500,000,000 Mortgage Covered Bonds due 2026

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Christian Klocke; telephone: +49 69 13643420) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:ING-DiBa AG
Guarantor (if any):none
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:0.25% Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 16th November 2026, payment date 16th Nov 2016, denoms 100k/100k
Coordinating Stabilising Manager:
Stabilisation Manager s:		Commerzbank AG
Crédit Agricole CIB
Danske Bank
ING Bank
LBBW

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2016 PR Newswire