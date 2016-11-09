Regulatory News:

Concentric AB (STO:COIC) has appointed Oliver Percival at its plant in Birmingham, UK. Through his leadership of teams in Europe and Asia, Oliver will be responsible for driving profitable sales growth in hydraulic gear products for mobile equipment.

Oliver who studied for a Joint BA Hons in Business Management and Information Systems, joins us from Kongsberg Automotive where he spent nearly 10 years in senior sales roles, most recently as the Global Sales and Marketing Director for the Driver Interface Division which is dedicated to commercial vehicles, agriculture, construction, power sports and off highway applications. Prior to working for Kongsberg, Oliver worked for Teleflex Morse (acquired by Kongsberg), DRAKA Elevator Products and DURA Automotive Systems.

David Woolley, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented, "Oliver has a proven track record of developing profitable sales in new territories and new markets, through value based selling to OEMs and through distribution. He has successfully led global teams and I am confident he will make an important contribution to the growth in sales of hydraulics gear products across Europe and Asia."

Concentric is a leader in hydraulic gear products including pumps, motors, power packs and flow dividers for mobile equipment. Leading OEMs rely on Concentric's innovative technology, best-in-class manufacturing, quality and service in a wide range of custom applications. Concentric supports its customers around the world with leading-edge design and development capability and a presence in key international markets such as North and South America, Europe, Asia and India.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161109005686/en/

Contacts:

Concentric

Mia Segerberg, Corporate Communications

phone 46 722 269080