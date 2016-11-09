

Irish Continental Group plc ('ICG' or the 'Company')



Notice of Trading Update



ICG announces that it will issue a Trading Update at 7:00am on Monday 14 November 2016. A copy of the update will be posted on the Company's website www.icg.ie.



END



Dublin



9 November 2016



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Irish Continental Group plc via GlobeNewswire



BLP59W1R19



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX